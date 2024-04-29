18 Soldiers receive citizenship

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18,...... read more read more Photo By Jordyn McCulley | The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America. For more information about Fort Carson’s ACS Citizenship and Naturalization program visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/multicultural-program. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America.



“This day means a lot to me,” said Pfc. Faustina Dankwah, 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. “I’m happy and I’m sad at the same time because I moved from Ghana to here to start a new life, and now I’m an American.”



Dankwah’s journey to become a U.S. citizen started in basic training.



She said she wanted to join the Army for the future of her children and be able to provide a better life while doing something different.



“Today I’m happy, but I’m also sad my family, they live in New York, so they couldn’t come to see this special day, but I’m happy,” said Dankwah. “My kids will be happy to hear it. It will be a surprise because they don’t know I'm doing this today.”



The citizenship process can take a couple of years depending on the individual’s situation, said Eva Rupp, section chief for Denver Field Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services, who administered the oath.



“They first must be a permanent resident to be able to start the process through Army Community Service (ACS),” said Rupp. “They begin with filling out paperwork. Once completed they go through an interview process testing their civics, English and good moral character.”



Once they pass the test and interviews, they can take the oath at ACS in their monthly ceremony.



Once they have said the oath and receive their citizenship certificate, they are 100 percent a U.S. citizen.



The citizenship process is the same for military spouses but the paperwork is different.



“For a spouse, it's the same test process. There are a couple of legal things that are a little bit different, but it's essentially the same process,” said Rupp.



ACS is partnering with the Denver U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office. This service is free and covers various immigration and naturalization policies, procedures and forms.



For more information about Fort Carson’s ACS Citizenship and Naturalization program visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/multicultural-program.