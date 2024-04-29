18 Soldiers receive citizenship

The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America. ACS is partnering with the Denver U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office. This service is free and covers various immigration and naturalization policies, procedures and forms.

