75th EAS tactical airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matisynn Ciardini (left), and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Walton, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit on the ramp during a flight on a U.S. Air Force C-130H over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

