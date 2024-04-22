75th EAS tactical airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matisynn Ciardini (left), and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Walton, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit on the ramp during a flight on a U.S. Air Force C-130H over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|04.25.2024
|04.29.2024 06:22
|8368570
|240425-F-TK834-5171
|5634x4024
|1.22 MB
|DJ
|5
|1
