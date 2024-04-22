U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matisynn Ciardini, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, signals to other members on a U.S. Air Force C-130H over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 06:22 Photo ID: 8368566 VIRIN: 240425-F-TK834-3628 Resolution: 4632x3706 Size: 1.82 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS tactical airlift mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.