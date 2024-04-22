Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th EAS tactical airlift mission [Image 4 of 8]

    75th EAS tactical airlift mission

    DJIBOUTI

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matisynn Ciardini, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, signals to other members on a U.S. Air Force C-130H over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 06:22
    Photo ID: 8368566
    VIRIN: 240425-F-TK834-3628
    Resolution: 4632x3706
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS tactical airlift mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission
    75th EAS tactical airlift mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    C-130
    Airlift Support
    449 AEG
    75th EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT