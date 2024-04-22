75th EAS tactical airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matisynn Ciardini, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a U.S. Air Force C-130H during a flight over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8368568
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-TK834-6264
|Resolution:
|4973x3978
|Size:
|737.86 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
