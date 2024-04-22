A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flies a U.S. Air Force C-130H over Djibouti, April 25, 2024. The 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 06:22 Photo ID: 8368567 VIRIN: 240425-F-TK834-8663 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.03 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS tactical airlift mission [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.