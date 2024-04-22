Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot Battery Deploys from Japan to the Philippines [Image 6 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot Battery Deploys from Japan to the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. April Dilidili, commander of Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense, 38th Air Defense Brigade, extends the antenna of a Patriot Antenna Mast Group during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 01:22
