U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kiersten Eggers (center) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Curtin (right), assigned to 1-1 Air Defense, 38th Air Defense Brigade, deploy the AN/MPQ-65 Radar for the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8367559 VIRIN: 240425-A-SU758-2003 Resolution: 5714x3809 Size: 10.39 MB Location: PH Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot Battery Deploys from Japan to the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.