Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot Battery Deploys from Japan to the Philippines

U.S. Army Capt. April Dilidili, commander of Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense, 38th Air Defense Brigade, deploys the Patriot Antenna Mast Group for the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH