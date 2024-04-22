U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Micheal Ritter, a patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer assigned to 1-1 Air Defense, 38th Air Defense Brigade, operates the controls of a Patriot Antenna Mast Group during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8367558 VIRIN: 240425-A-SU758-2004 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 10.29 MB Location: PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot Battery Deploys from Japan to the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.