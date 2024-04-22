Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes as U.S and Philippine Marines load onto a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

