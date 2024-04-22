U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the value of integrated training with Philippine Marines prior to a training mission during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8367070
|VIRIN:
|240426-M-HP224-1168
|Resolution:
|7537x5027
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT