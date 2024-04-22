U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse offload procedures from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, with Philippine Marines prior to a training mission during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8367069 VIRIN: 240426-M-HP224-1137 Resolution: 6484x4325 Size: 3.46 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.