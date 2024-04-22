Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan [Image 4 of 7]

    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, meets with Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during Exercise Balikatan 24 while visiting Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8367071
    VIRIN: 240426-M-HP224-1208
    Resolution: 7565x5046
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan
    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Borgschulte Visits Marines in Palawan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    VMM-165
    BLT 1/5
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT