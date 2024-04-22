Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range

U.S. Marines with 3rd Explosive Ordnance Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st EOD Company, 7th ESB, 1st MLG, and service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a controlled demolition range during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

