Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joel Walker, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, instructs a Philippine Marine Corps service member how to use a remote detonation remote for a controlled demolition range during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Walker is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH