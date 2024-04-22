Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range

A Philippine Air Force service member with 710th Special Operations Wing, 772nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, tests the conductivity of an electronic blast cap for a controlled demolition range during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

