Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range [Image 4 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    A Philippine Air Force service member with 710th Special Operations Wing, 772nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, prepares M112 demolition charges for a controlled demolition range during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8366975
    VIRIN: 240426-M-MO098-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range
    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range
    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range
    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range
    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range
    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Live Demolition Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT