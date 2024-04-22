Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM [Image 8 of 8]

    SAAPM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Carnes 

    411th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. and Sgt. 1st Class the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention team assigned to 411th Engineer Brigade, host the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Proclamation in the dining facility at Camp Buehring, April 2, 2024. This year’s theme for SAAPM 2024 is “Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8366740
    VIRIN: 240402-A-KS448-3308
    Resolution: 686x435
    Size: 78.39 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
