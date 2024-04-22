Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generral visits troops [Image 6 of 8]

    Generral visits troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Carnes 

    411th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Noel Palmer discusses the symbolism of the 412th Theater Engineer Command Challenge Coin at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 11, 2024. Palmer later presented the coin to Soldiers with the 411th Engineer Battalion for their excellence and dedication. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM area of operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
