U.S. Army Col. Kirk Claunch, 411th Engineer Brigade commander, celebrates the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 2 to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 20, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM area of operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:54 Photo ID: 8366731 VIRIN: 240320-A-KS448-3098 Resolution: 450x300 Size: 42.46 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.