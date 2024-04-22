Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion [Image 4 of 8]

    Promotion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Carnes 

    411th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Kirk Claunch, 411th Engineer Brigade commander, celebrates the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 2 to Chief Warrant Officer 3 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 20, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM area of operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8366731
    VIRIN: 240320-A-KS448-3098
    Resolution: 450x300
    Size: 42.46 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship
    Reenlistment
    BLC Graduation
    Promotion
    Casing of the Colors
    Generral visits troops
    SAAPM
    SAAPM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT