U.S. Army Col. Kirk Claunch completes the casing of the colors ceremony for the 673 Engineer Facilities Detachment at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 16, 2024. The traditional ceremony, held by United States Army commands, signifies the successful completion of their mission. (U.S. Army photo)

