U.S. Army Col. Kirk Claunch completes the casing of the colors ceremony for the 673 Engineer Facilities Detachment at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 16, 2024. The traditional ceremony, held by United States Army commands, signifies the successful completion of their mission. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8366734
|VIRIN:
|240416-A-KS448-4812
|Resolution:
|450x300
|Size:
|33.59 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
