    Casing of the Colors [Image 5 of 8]

    Casing of the Colors

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Carnes 

    411th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Kirk Claunch completes the casing of the colors ceremony for the 673 Engineer Facilities Detachment at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, March 16, 2024. The traditional ceremony, held by United States Army commands, signifies the successful completion of their mission. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8366734
    VIRIN: 240416-A-KS448-4812
    Resolution: 450x300
    Size: 33.59 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casing of the Colors [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

