A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a strafing run as community partners watch from the range two air traffic control tower during Haboob Havoc 2024, April 24, 2024, over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that allows fighter pilots from various squadrons to showcase skills while highlighting the significance of their training and continued support of combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

