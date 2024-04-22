Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Haboob Havoc 2024 [Image 6 of 11]

    Haboob Havoc 2024

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a strafing run during Haboob Havoc 2024, April 24, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that allows fighter pilots from various squadrons to showcase skills while highlighting the significance of their training and continued support of combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8366722
    VIRIN: 240425-F-AL900-1159
    Resolution: 3671x2442
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Haboob Havoc 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Haboob Havoc 2024

    Luke AFB
    A-10
    F-35
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Gila Bend
    Haboob Havoc

