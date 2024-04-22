A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 47th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, flies over Range 2 during Haboob Havoc 2024, April 24, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that allows fighter pilots from various squadrons to showcase skills while highlighting the significance of their training and continued support of combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

