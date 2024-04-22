Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger | A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger | A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a strafing run during Haboob Havoc 2024, April 24, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that brings together multiple fighter squadrons from numerous bases to practice skills and test abilities in various mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Various fighter squadrons from Luke Air Force Base and Davis Monthan participated in Haboob Havoc 2024, an annual fighter pilot training exercise, April 24th and 25th, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona.



Haboob Havoc is a total force, multinational training exercise that brings together numerous fighter squadrons from different bases and countries to practice skills and test abilities within various mission capabilities.



This year, F-35 Lightning II pilots assigned to the 310th FS and 61st FS, as well as Danish F-35 pilots assigned to the 308th FS, flew with A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 47th FS, Davis-Monthan AFB, to practice dogfighting, strafing runs, and gun runs.



The exercise is held at the 1.7-million-acre Barry M. Goldwater Range, a vast DOD owned training area in the Sonoran Desert, operated by the 56th Range Management Office out of Luke Air Force Base.



Training events like Haboob Havoc are imperative to the mission of the DOD, not only for continued training and combat readiness, but to showcase assets, capabilities, and reinforce partnerships the U.S. shares with allied nations.