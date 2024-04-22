Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Haboob Havoc 2024

    Haboob Havoc 2024

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Coger | A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force...... read more read more

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Various fighter squadrons from Luke Air Force Base and Davis Monthan participated in Haboob Havoc 2024, an annual fighter pilot training exercise, April 24th and 25th, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona.

    Haboob Havoc is a total force, multinational training exercise that brings together numerous fighter squadrons from different bases and countries to practice skills and test abilities within various mission capabilities.

    This year, F-35 Lightning II pilots assigned to the 310th FS and 61st FS, as well as Danish F-35 pilots assigned to the 308th FS, flew with A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 47th FS, Davis-Monthan AFB, to practice dogfighting, strafing runs, and gun runs.

    The exercise is held at the 1.7-million-acre Barry M. Goldwater Range, a vast DOD owned training area in the Sonoran Desert, operated by the 56th Range Management Office out of Luke Air Force Base.

    Training events like Haboob Havoc are imperative to the mission of the DOD, not only for continued training and combat readiness, but to showcase assets, capabilities, and reinforce partnerships the U.S. shares with allied nations.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024
    Story ID: 469687
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    Luke AFB
    A-10
    F-35
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Gila Bend
    Haboob Havoc

