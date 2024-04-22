Staff Sgt. Ricardo Castro, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mental health technician, displays a playing card that was locked in a case during Senior Airman Jason Kjar’s magic show during Pizza and Conversation, a resiliency class as part of the mortuary mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 24, 2024. This event is part of a larger resiliency program and an important part of caring for Airmen. Castro is deployed from the 59th Medical Group, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8364803
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-UK538-1101
|Resolution:
|4828x3219
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO puts the magic in resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
