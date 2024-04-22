Senior Airman Jason Kjar, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presents a playing card during his magic show at resilience event during Pizza and Conversation, a resiliency class held at the mortuary at, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 24, 2024. This event is part of a larger resiliency program and an important part of caring for Airmen. Kjar is deployed from the 433th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 07:55 Photo ID: 8364801 VIRIN: 240424-F-UK538-1009 Resolution: 1806x2709 Size: 1.92 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO puts the magic in resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.