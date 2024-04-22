AFMAO puts the magic in resilience

Fellow deployers are in amazement as Senior Airman Jason Kjar, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presents the exact playing card Staff Sgt. Lalaine Jebb picked from a deck of cards during his magic show during Pizza and Conversation at the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 24, 2024. The bi-monthly event is built into AFMAO’s resiliency program and is an important part of caring for Airmen. Kjar is deployed from the 433th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

