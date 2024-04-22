Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO puts the magic in resilience [Image 2 of 3]

    AFMAO puts the magic in resilience

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Fellow deployers are in amazement as Senior Airman Jason Kjar, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presents the exact playing card Staff Sgt. Lalaine Jebb picked from a deck of cards during his magic show during Pizza and Conversation at the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 24, 2024. The bi-monthly event is built into AFMAO’s resiliency program and is an important part of caring for Airmen. Kjar is deployed from the 433th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 07:55
    Photo ID: 8364802
    VIRIN: 240424-F-UK538-1031
    Resolution: 5607x3738
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO puts the magic in resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO puts the magic in resilience
    AFMAO puts the magic in resilience
    AFMAO puts the magic in resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT