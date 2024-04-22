USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children

Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, snaps a group photo at the Month of the Military Child breakfast hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Apr. 25.

