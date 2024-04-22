USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children

Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch (top left), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hosted a Month of the Military Child breakfast at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Apr. 25.

The breakfast provided an opportunity to recognize the resilience of military children, who often face unique challenges, and to acknowledge their vital role in shaping the future.

