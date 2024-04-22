Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hosted a Month of the Military Child breakfast at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Apr. 25. “This breakfast is my way to bring everybody together to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and our children who sacrifice so much,” he said. “They are our future – not only for our military but for society as a whole.”

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

