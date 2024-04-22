USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children

Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hosted a Month of the Military Child breakfast at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Apr. 25. “This breakfast is my way to bring everybody together to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and our children who sacrifice so much,” he said. “They are our future – not only for our military but for society as a whole.”

