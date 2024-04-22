Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CSM hosts MOMC breakfast, honors resilience and sacrifice of military children

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch (top left), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz,

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hosted a Month of the Military Child breakfast at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Apr. 25.

    The breakfast provided an opportunity to recognize the resilience of military children, who often face unique challenges, and to acknowledge their vital role in shaping the future. Army communities show appreciation to families and inspire future generations through special MOMC events throughout April.

    “This breakfast is my way to bring everybody together to celebrate the Month of the Military Child and our children who sacrifice so much,” said Wrensch. “They are our future – not only for our military but for society as a whole.”

    The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. The theme for this year’s observance is “Military Children and Youth: Brave, Fearless and Resilient.”

    Among the challenges of frequent relocations, deployments, and the unpredictable nature of military life, military children demonstrate extraordinary courage and adaptability, often becoming pillars of support for their loved ones.

    “Thank you to everyone who joined us today, I really appreciate the support,” Wrensch said. “Make sure you take a little bit of time this month to thank our children for their support and sacrifices.”

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

