Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Benjamin Ooka, a network chief, labels cables in the updated headquarters building on Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Guam, April 25, 2024. This past month, Marines from the S-6 department took on the daunting task of installing an entirely updated Local Area Network (LAN) system for a workspace utilized by Marines stationed on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

