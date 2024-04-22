Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Benjamin Ooka, a network chief, labels cables in the updated headquarters building on Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Guam, April 25, 2024. This past month, Marines from the S-6 department took on the daunting task of installing an entirely updated Local Area Network (LAN) system for a workspace utilized by Marines stationed on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)
Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz's communications Marines
