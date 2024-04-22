Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines [Image 3 of 4]

    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Armon Dawkingsfort, a satellite communications maintainer, takes apart a laptop on North Ramp, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, April 25, 2024. This past month, Marines from the S-6 department took on the daunting task of installing an entirely updated Local Area Network (LAN) system for a workspace utilized by Marines stationed on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8364415
    VIRIN: 240425-M-YQ372-1039
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 17.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines
    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines
    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines
    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz's communications Marines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT