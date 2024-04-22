Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz communications Marines

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz communications section pose in front of the updated headquarters building on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 25, 2024. This past month, Marines from the S-6 department took on the daunting task of installing an entirely updated Local Area Network (LAN) system for a workspace utilized by Marines stationed on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 00:37
|Photo ID:
|8364412
|VIRIN:
|240425-M-YQ372-1105
|Resolution:
|7415x4946
|Size:
|28.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz's communications Marines
