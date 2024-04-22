Behind the scenes of Camp Blaz's communications Marines

Sending information over digital systems is something we have become dependent on in our workspaces and lives, but we rarely see those who keep these operations running. This is where the Communications Marines work. They are the behind-the-scenes, unsung heroes of the Marine Corps’ day-to-day operations.



Communications Marines oversee the designing, installing, connecting, and operating of communications networks and its information systems. As Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz is constructed, these communications Marines work around the clock - ensuring all military personnel have sustained lines of networking and connections to ensure mission success.



This past month, Marines from the communications section took on the daunting task of installing an entirely updated Local Area Network (LAN) system for the Camp Blaz headquarters building that sustained water damages during Typhoon Mawar.



Sgt. Jacob-Jerome Obina, a network administrator, from Yona, played a critical role the recent installation.



Obina explained that the Marines reviewed building blueprints to accurately layout CAT-5e cable throughout the building. Then, the Marines took cable from the Government Telecommunication Room and carefully ran it throughout the ceiling of the new workspace to each of the rooms.



We had to make sure to run the cable in a way that it would not interfere with the work of the people who will reside in the building, said Obina.



As well as maintaining these digital systems, the communications Marines are responsible for maintenance on software and hardware systems, encompassing computer systems, radios, telephones, and cryptography. Sgt. Darren Ascura from the village of Santa Rita spoke on the importance of his role as a network administrator.



“I see [this job] as a blessing because the world is becoming ever dependent on technology,” said Ascura.



Without the support of these Marines many of the amenities we take for granted every day would not be available to us. Along with their hard work and dedication to their Military Occupational Specialty, many of Blaz’s communications Marines hail from Guam: Sgt. Nicholas Benjamin Ooka from Yona, a network chief, and recent winner of the Joint Region Marianas senior service member of the year award; Sgt. Armon Dawkingsfort, a satellite communications maintainer, is from Agana Heights; and Cpl. Matthew Dolash, a transmission systems operator, is from Agana Heights.



“It has given me the opportunity to be home,” said Ooka. “To give back and be involved in the community I grew up in.”



For some Marines, being stationed on Guam means increased responsibilities, better cultural experiences, and faster travel to see the world, but for others it means a whole lot more.



“It means everything to me,” said Ascura. “[I can] affect change physically and mentally by helping with community services as well as helping the image of Marines stationed on Guam.”



Communications Marines have played a crucial role in our Corps' history, from designing and installing communications systems on the forefront of the largest bases, to field radio operators providing pivotal support in our nation’s most historic battles.

