U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Hennigan, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist squad leader with 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, poses for a photo on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2024. Hennigan chose to join the Army as a CBRN specialist because his strong background in science. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8364149
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-JL197-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|939.09 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
