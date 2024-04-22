U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Hennigan (right) a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, and his wife Lily Hennigan, pose for a photo at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts May 15, 2019. Adam Hennigan graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University with a bachelor degree in premedical studies. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2019 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8364119 VIRIN: 190515-A-A5006-1001 Resolution: 678x509 Size: 73.06 KB Location: MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.