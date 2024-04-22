Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same [Image 2 of 5]

    8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2019

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Hennigan (right) a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, and his wife Lily Hennigan, pose for a photo at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts May 15, 2019. Adam Hennigan graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University with a bachelor degree in premedical studies. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    medical
    CBRN
    EOD
    8th MP
    Adam Hennigan

