U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Hennigan (right), a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist squad leader with 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, conducts a chemical reconnaissance operation on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 15, 2023. This operation was held during a subject matter expert training with the Singaporean army. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8364138
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-A5006-1001
|Resolution:
|599x799
|Size:
|159.26 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT