    8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same [Image 3 of 5]

    8th MP squad leader finds purpose in Army, inspires Soldiers to do the same

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Hennigan (left) and Pfc. Levar Smith, both chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, pose for a photo in front of Sgt. Smith Theater on Schofield Barracks, May 1, 2023. Both Soldiers are celebrating Hennigan being inducted into the noncommissioned officer corps. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8364131
    VIRIN: 230501-A-A5006-1001
    Resolution: 848x1131
    Size: 158.19 KB
    Location: HI, US
    CBRN
    EOD
    8th MP
    Adam Hennigan

