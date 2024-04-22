1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco runs a 300 meter shuttle run

1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), runs a 300 meter shuttle run as part of a combine training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.

