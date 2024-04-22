Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco runs a 300 meter shuttle run [Image 7 of 9]

    1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco runs a 300 meter shuttle run

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), runs a 300 meter shuttle run as part of a combine training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8363993
    VIRIN: 240425-A-SZ193-8338
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco runs a 300 meter shuttle run [Image 9 of 9], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Mills runs a 40 yard dash
    1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco prepares to preform a squat
    Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Latham waits for his interview
    1st Lt. Jessica Romero jumps
    Sgt. Conner Williams leaps
    Sgt. Thomas Doles preforms a squat
    1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco runs a 300 meter shuttle run
    Sgt. Conner Williams runs a 300 meter shuttle run
    Staff Sgt. Brian Mirr finishes a 300 meter shuttle run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    training
    JBMDL
    CIORMILCOMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT