1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), prepares to preform a squat as part of a combine training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8363984 VIRIN: 240425-A-SZ193-4906 Resolution: 6683x4455 Size: 2.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Susan Janfrancisco prepares to preform a squat [Image 9 of 9], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.