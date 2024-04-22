Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Latham waits for his interview

Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Latham, Office Chief of the Army Reserve, waits for his interview at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.

