Sgt. Thomas Doles, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), preforms a squat as part of a combine training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8363992 VIRIN: 240425-A-SZ193-3417 Resolution: 5862x3908 Size: 2.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Thomas Doles preforms a squat [Image 9 of 9], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.