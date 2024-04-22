Sgt. Thomas Doles, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), preforms a squat as part of a combine training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 25, 2024. Eighteen Army Reserve Soldiers compete for a chance to represent Team USA during Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) military competition later this year.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8363992
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-SZ193-3417
|Resolution:
|5862x3908
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Thomas Doles preforms a squat [Image 9 of 9], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
