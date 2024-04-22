Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for video interview during Vibrant Response 24 [Image 3 of 4]

    Preparing for video interview during Vibrant Response 24

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Joseph Quinn, the executive officer in the 349th Composite Supply Company, California Army National Guard, participates in an interview on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8363909
    VIRIN: 240425-A-YG272-7012
    Resolution: 6125x4083
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for video interview during Vibrant Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Jasmine Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HomelandDefense
    StrengthoftheNation
    SettingtheTheater
    VR24
    VibrantResponse24
    Vibrant Response 2024

