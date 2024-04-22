1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews, the executive officer assigned to the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland Army National Guard, prepares subject matter expert Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, Commanding General, Task Force 51 and Deputy Commanding General – Support for the United States Army North, during Vibrant Response 24 on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army photo by Dominador Ragay).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8363911 VIRIN: 240425-A-YG272-2129 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 940.81 KB Location: CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vibrant Response 24 subject matter expert preparation [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Jasmine Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.