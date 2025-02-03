North Wind 25 Reaffirms U.S.-Japan Alliance

CAMP MAKOMANAI, JAPAN – U.S. Army Japan and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force close out North Wind 25, a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability after 10 days of training at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan on February 9, 2025.



The exercise was comprised of approximately 190 U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and approximately 400 members of the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force.



“Northwind Exercise continues to be a terrific opportunity to share individual and small unit tactics and skill craft,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Hanrahan, chief of exercises for USARJ. “The focus of this year's exercise is squad-level integration containing numerous days and nights in the field environment, which has increased communication, cold weather techniques, bilateral teamwork, and interoperability. This unique opportunity gives the U.S. Army and its allies the ability to fight and win in any environment. This exercise showcases the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan.”



North Wind 25 featured a first of its kind: bilateral field housing. Soldiers from 1-5 IN stayed in tents with their counterparts in the JGSDF. The integration of the units provided more time to exchange techniques, tactics, and procedures.



Not everything was friendly exchanges, participants were also challenged. The culminating event was a three-day field training exercise that was meticulously planned via a rehearsal of concept. This was the JGSDF’s first time participating in this style of planning and it proved invaluable to the success of the mission.



“I got the opportunity to work with my counterparts in the JGSDF staff section,” said 2nd Lt. Richard Hall, a battalion staff officer, 1-5 IN. While the JGSDF may do some things different than their U.S. Army counterparts, there is always an exchange where they learn from each other.



The 1-5 IN is stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska where they regularly endure temperatures as low as -30° Fahrenheit, so the relatively warm conditions of 10° to 40° F during North Wind 25 were business as usual. However, the Northern Army had much more experience than the 1-5 IN in certain tactics like skiing. Working with such an experienced ally, like the JGDSF, gives the Army the opportunity to learn and train together to further increase readiness in the Indo-Pacific and the Arctic.



“If a perfect score is 100, then I would say 200! Japanese and U.S. forces training to this level as one body has exceeded my expectation, which was actually very high. Any short time spent together turns to fulfilling exchange experience,” said Col. Naoki Uehara, Commander of 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army, JGSDF. “I believe Japan-U.S. collaboration will be built upon foundation of relationship of trust and mutual understanding.”



North Wind, which is a series of Operation PATHWAYS, is U.S. Army Pacific’s premier annual operation, demonstrating USARPAC and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to the region. Operation PATHWAYS employs thousands of U.S. Army forces from around the globe to conduct concurrent multilateral security cooperation and training events across the Indo-Pacific. Operation PATHWAYS helps us to see, sense and understand the region, which in turn, assists senior leaders making sound decisions.



There is no more important anchoring frontline ally in this region than Japan, and our commit to the partnership and friendship with their JGSDF is ironclad.



