Video interview during Vibrant Response 24

Sgt. Thomas Lamb, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland Army National Guard, conducts a video interview on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews).

