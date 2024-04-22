Sgt. Thomas Lamb, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland Army National Guard, conducts a video interview on Fort Carson, Colorado on April 25, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command-directed command post-exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews).
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8363907
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-YG272-2135
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Video interview during Vibrant Response 24 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Jasmine Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT