730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission

An all-female air and ground crew pose together at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024 in recognition of Women's History Month. The 22-member team transported nearly 12,500 pounds of cargo to its next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)

