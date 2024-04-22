An all-female air and ground crew pose together at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on March 27, 2024 in recognition of Women's History Month. The 22-member team transported nearly 12,500 pounds of cargo to its next destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Christopher Winters)
This work, 730th Air Mobility Squadron Involved in First Ever All-Female Mission [Image 5 of 5], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
